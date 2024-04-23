Monument Capital Management Sells 263 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,185,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,408,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,312,000 after buying an additional 187,321 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,475,000 after buying an additional 82,164 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $171.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.