Monument Capital Management Makes New $231,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,203 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $141.70.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
