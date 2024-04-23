Monument Capital Management Makes New $231,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,203 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $141.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

