Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,200.93 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $741.74 and a twelve month high of $1,248.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,194.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,051.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

