Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,651,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,068 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

