RWA Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned 1.31% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCEB. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VCEB opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

