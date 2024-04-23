RWA Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

