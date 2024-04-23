Significant Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Spok at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Spok by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100,956 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $950,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.26. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.34%.

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $464,611.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

