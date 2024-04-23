Duality Advisers LP Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 264.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 262.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 19.3% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $289.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.78 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

