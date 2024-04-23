Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 682.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Medpace by 144.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP opened at $376.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.82 and its 200-day moving average is $322.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.03 and a twelve month high of $419.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

