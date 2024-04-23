Telemus Capital LLC Trims Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.38% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 51,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 57,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,459,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $21.96.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

