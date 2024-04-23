HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $182,361.73 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011519 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001522 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,071.68 or 1.00016199 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011172 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051783 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $201,541.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

