Threshold Price Up 13.6% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Threshold has a market capitalization of $375.05 million and $18.70 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011519 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001522 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,071.68 or 1.00016199 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011172 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00100614 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03782469 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $19,224,384.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

