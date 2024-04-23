Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Lowered by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 60,868 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

