Significant Wealth Partners LLC Invests $338,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,112 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,418.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $64.43. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.