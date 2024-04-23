RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $340.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBB Bancorp

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 485,376 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $624,060. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

