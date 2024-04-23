Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,930,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 4.67% of Ladder Capital worth $68,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 551,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 490,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 64.38 and a current ratio of 64.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.92. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $121.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

