Telemus Capital LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,125,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 145,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

