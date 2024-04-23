Diversified LLC Invests $215,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,854 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.31. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

