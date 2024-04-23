AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.33

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AB Dynamics Price Performance

LON:ABDP opened at GBX 1,838 ($22.70) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,778.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,696.73. The stock has a market cap of £421.45 million, a PE ratio of 3,904.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. AB Dynamics has a 52 week low of GBX 1,277 ($15.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,070 ($25.57).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

