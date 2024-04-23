Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Declares GBX 1.37 Dividend

Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance

LON:ROOF opened at GBX 75.45 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £113.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,895.00 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.84. Atrato Onsite Energy has a one year low of GBX 66.20 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 87.40 ($1.08).

Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

