Capricorn Energy PLC Plans Dividend of $1.02 (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.0198 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Capricorn Energy stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

