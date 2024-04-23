Capricorn Energy PLC Plans Dividend of $1.02 (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.0198 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
Capricorn Energy stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
