LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LKQ Stock Down 0.4 %

LKQ opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

