MCF Advisors LLC Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Generac by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $17,956,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Generac by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 42,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.