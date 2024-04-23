Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 148,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 413,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 212,761 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 254,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 650,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 34,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

