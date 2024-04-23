Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

CPRI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Capri Price Performance

Capri stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.03. Capri has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth $87,352,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth $61,090,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth $52,347,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

