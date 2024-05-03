Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.83

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON:BBOX traded up GBX 3.13 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 160.73 ($2.02). 3,498,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.25. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 121.80 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 173 ($2.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,932.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBOX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.95) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.