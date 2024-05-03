Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EVG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,636. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.