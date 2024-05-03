Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 31st

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

EFR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,704. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $13.28.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

