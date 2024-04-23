Travelzoo (TZOO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 136.51% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TZOO stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $122.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,440,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,355,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,335. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

