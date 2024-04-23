Critical Review: Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) and Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of America and Alior Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $171.91 billion 1.73 $26.52 billion $2.89 13.06 Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A C$1.48 1.40

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Alior Bank. Alior Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.7% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bank of America and Alior Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 13.94% 10.88% 0.89% Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bank of America and Alior Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 1 7 9 0 2.47 Alior Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of America currently has a consensus target price of $38.53, indicating a potential upside of 2.05%. Given Bank of America’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Alior Bank.

Summary

Bank of America beats Alior Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; credit and debit cards; residential mortgages, and home equity loans; and direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The GWIM segment provides investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; wealth management solutions; and customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment offers lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, short-term investing options, and merchant services; working capital management solutions; debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services; and fixed-income and equity research, and certain market-based services. The Global Markets segment provides market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services; securities and derivative products; and risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Alior Bank

Alior Bank S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company offers personal and savings accounts; personal banking; investment products; credits and loans; mortgage products; cards; and insurance services. It also provides bills and cards, trade finance, deposits, treasury products, deposits and investment services, internet banking, and operating and financial leasing services, as well as issues commercial bonds. In addition, the company offers retirement pension products and investments fund services; and operates currency trading platforms. Alior Bank S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

