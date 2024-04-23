Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,459 shares of company stock worth $2,077,491 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 1,777.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 220,854 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,241,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 247,074 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,532,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,549,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.