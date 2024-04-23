Analysts Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price at $38.57

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $922.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.73. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

