OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $139.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.01. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $144.11.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,503,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in OSI Systems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

