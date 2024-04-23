National Bankshares Trims Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Target Price to C$28.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABX. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.27.

TSE:ABX opened at C$22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$18.65 and a 1-year high of C$28.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.28 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.196793 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

