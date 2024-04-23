Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.60 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

