StockNews.com Upgrades Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.92.

DENN stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $435.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

