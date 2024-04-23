StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.86.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
