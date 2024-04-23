StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

