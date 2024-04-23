CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $32.50 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Further Reading

