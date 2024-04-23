StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

REED opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.