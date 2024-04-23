Molina Healthcare (MOH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post earnings of $5.46 per share for the quarter. Molina Healthcare has set its FY24 guidance at at least $23.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 23.500- EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $362.03 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.09.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

