Larson Financial Group LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $161.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

