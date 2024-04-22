Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 70 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.26. The company had a trading volume of 357,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,890. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.00. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $187.03 and a one year high of $419.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

