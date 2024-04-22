California Public Employees Retirement System Has $350.16 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.60% of Roper Technologies worth $350,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $539.11. The company had a trading volume of 583,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $430.03 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $545.64 and its 200-day moving average is $532.42.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

