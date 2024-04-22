California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 375,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $364,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 100,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.58. 2,366,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,167. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

