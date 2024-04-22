O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $344,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,091.46. 340,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,535. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,093.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,011.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.