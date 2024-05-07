Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 116,715 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 386.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,715 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. First National Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. 5,731,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,885,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

