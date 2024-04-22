Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor updated its Q2 guidance to below $3.46 EPS.

Nucor Trading Up 0.1 %

NUE stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,558. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Nucor

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.