California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 91,596 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,596 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,259,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,435,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,339,000 after buying an additional 88,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

LLY stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $731.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,126. The company has a market cap of $694.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $763.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $661.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $370.68 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.