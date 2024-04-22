Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.500-12.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50-12.00 EPS.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,062,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,504. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Globe Life from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.